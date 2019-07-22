Video conferencing for better policing in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE : In a yet another initiative to connect all police stations in the district, the IT wing of the Prakasam police has put in place an effective video conferencing system at a very low expenditure.

This first-of-its-kind initiative has made it possible for all the police stations in rural areas to get connected. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Koushal, after inaugurating the unique service, interacted with police officials, one of them being Guntur Range IG Vineet Brijlal, through the newly established system from the Galaxy Meeting Hall at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said video conferences would now be conducted on weekly, fortnightly and monthly basis to review various programmes. Director General of Police Gautam Sawang has already instructed us to regularly monitor the prestigious ‘Spandana’ programme, he said. “The system was set up at Rs 2,500 per unit; 84 units have been set up across the district, including in the Agency areas.”

“At the moment, we are facing minute glitches which will be rectified in a day or two at most. All police activities will now be monitored from district headquarters... A lot of my colleagues from other districts are showing more interest in the system. This new service will be beneficial for effective monitoring of law and order and friendly policing.” he added.

In recent times, Prakasam district police have taken up a few unique initiatives to strengthen monitoring as well as to speed up clearing of cases on priority basis.

As part of this, the officials are focussed on providing the staff with better infrastructural facilities that will help them in performing their duties effectively. Recently, a dormitory for policewomen and an integrated police control command centre were also set up. A drive to strengthen the Special Branch wing was also taken up .