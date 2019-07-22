Home States Andhra Pradesh

West Bengal offers funding to priority sectors in Andhra Pradesh

Days after dropping loan for Amaravati at the behest of the Centre, triggering a blame game between the YSRC and the TDP, the World Bank has reaffirmed its support to the new dispensation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after dropping loan for Amaravati at the behest of the Centre, triggering a blame game between the YSRC and the TDP, the World Bank has reaffirmed its support to the new dispensation. Pointing out that it has recently signed a deal with the new State government to extend $328 million support to the health sector, the Washington-based bank reiterated that it is ready to provide financial support to other priority sectors, if it is requested.

In a statement released on Sunday, the bank said, “On July 15, the Government of India (GoI) withdrew its request to the World Bank for financing the proposed Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project. The World Bank Board of Executive Directors has been informed that the proposed project is no longer under preparation following the government’s decision.” 

The statement further read that the World Bank continues to support AP with over $1 billion programme that covers health, agriculture, energy and disaster management sectors. “This includes a new $328 million support to the State’s health sector signed with the Government of AP on June 27 this year,” it said.
Observing that it had a long and productive partnership with the AP government, the bank said, “As the new government sets its development priorities, we stand ready to provide whatever support the State and the GoI might request.”

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office noted that the World Bank has given ‘enough indications’ that there is every possibility of an increase in the quantum of aid to AP. 
Elaborating why the bank pulled out of its commitment to support the capital project, a senior official from the CMO cited non-compliance of the bank’s policies, especially those related to resettlement of affected parties, by the previous TDP government as the reason. “Rampant corruption along with flouting of various socio-economic norms by the earlier regime was the reason. The TDP government had invited tenders for infrastructure development even before the World Bank loan details were finalised,” he said.

He further revealed that a team from the bank toured the proposed capital region in September, 2017 and found many irregularities in the tender process which were heavily weighing in favour of the contractors. It also found numerous irregularities in land pooling, utilisation of verdant agriculture land for other purposes, and issues with people losing livelihood.  The team submitted its initial report on September 27, 2017 and amended it on November 27 the same year. After another revision on June 26, 2018, the team submitted its final report on March 29 this year. 

“Of the five teams, which interacted with the stakeholders to probe the complaints made by a few farmers and NGOs, two had given a strongly-worded report that agriculture was being replaced by real estate mercantile activity. The Centre also expressed dismay over the World Bank team inspections even before the loan sanction was finalised, leading to the loan application being dropped,” the CMO official explained.

