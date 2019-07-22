Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC govt’s Bills likely to face TDP hurdle in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council

Govt to introduce key Bills; in 58-member Council, it has only 6 MLCs  

Published: 22nd July 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Legislative assembly

Andhra Pradesh Legislative assembly (File Photo | EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Is the YSR Congress government going to face trouble in passing Bills in the Legislative Council as the party lacks majority in the Upper House?

As the government is getting ready to introduce several crucial Bills during the ongoing session, going by its strength in the Council, it will not be a cakewalk for it to get the nod of the majority members.

In the 58-member Upper House, the ruling party has only six MLCs, while the opposition TDP is in a position to call the shots with 28 members and also enjoys the support of eight, nominated by the Governor. Even if the government gets the support of five MLCs from the PDF, three independents and two from the BJP, it is not possible for it to pass the Bills without convincing the TDP. It is expected to take at least two years for the YSRC to get majority in the Council.

However, Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy told TNIE that they were confident that no such situation would arise and hoped that the Opposition in the Council would extend support as the Bills were intended to serve larger interests of the public.

The TDP on its part also maintained that it was not going to hamper the passage of Bills in the Council. Party MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad Rao said that in the larger interests of the public they would make necessary suggestions and propose amendments, if needed, and would cooperate with the government. “Our intention will not be to obstruct passage of Bills, but to improve the provisions for the benefit of the public,” he asserted.

However, the pertinent question is what would be the option before the government in case of the opposition chooses to stall Bills in the Council? 

A former Secretary of the AP Legislature in the combined AP, explained that in case of such an eventuality and the government is keen to go ahead with the proposed Bill, all it can do is to issue an ordinance after proroguing the House. After six months, the government should introduce the Bill again to secure the assent of both the Houses, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSR Congress government Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy Andhra Pradesh Legislative assembly Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp