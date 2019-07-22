YSRC govt’s Bills likely to face TDP hurdle in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Is the YSR Congress government going to face trouble in passing Bills in the Legislative Council as the party lacks majority in the Upper House?

As the government is getting ready to introduce several crucial Bills during the ongoing session, going by its strength in the Council, it will not be a cakewalk for it to get the nod of the majority members.

In the 58-member Upper House, the ruling party has only six MLCs, while the opposition TDP is in a position to call the shots with 28 members and also enjoys the support of eight, nominated by the Governor. Even if the government gets the support of five MLCs from the PDF, three independents and two from the BJP, it is not possible for it to pass the Bills without convincing the TDP. It is expected to take at least two years for the YSRC to get majority in the Council.

However, Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy told TNIE that they were confident that no such situation would arise and hoped that the Opposition in the Council would extend support as the Bills were intended to serve larger interests of the public.

The TDP on its part also maintained that it was not going to hamper the passage of Bills in the Council. Party MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad Rao said that in the larger interests of the public they would make necessary suggestions and propose amendments, if needed, and would cooperate with the government. “Our intention will not be to obstruct passage of Bills, but to improve the provisions for the benefit of the public,” he asserted.

However, the pertinent question is what would be the option before the government in case of the opposition chooses to stall Bills in the Council?

A former Secretary of the AP Legislature in the combined AP, explained that in case of such an eventuality and the government is keen to go ahead with the proposed Bill, all it can do is to issue an ordinance after proroguing the House. After six months, the government should introduce the Bill again to secure the assent of both the Houses, the official said.