11-storey twin towers to come up at Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University in AP's Guntur

Estimated cost of the project Rs 60 crore, post-tensioning technology will be used in construction to protect it from surface destabilisation due to loose soil, earthquakes and heavy rains.

Published: 23rd July 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

The design of 11-storey twin towers at ANGRAU in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two 11-storey towers are being built at a cost of Rs 60 crore using post-tensioning technology on the Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) premises. The towers have a plinth area of  63,565 square feet.

The buildings will be 53.5 metres tall and post-tensioning technology is being employed by engineers to construct the building, in order to protect it from surface destabilisation due to loose soil, earthquakes and heavy rains. The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) furnished tenders for the project and Periya Swami Chinna Swamy Project Private Limited bagged the contract.

The project work has formally commenced under the supervision of ANGRAU organizing secretary Naveen and APIIC Executive Engineer P Ravi, working in coordination with ANGRAU officers.

According to the design plan, the first floor of both the towers will be occupied by the ANGRAU administrative officer and secretaries. The second floor will house the registrar’s office as well as a conference hall and the remaining floors will house the faculty heads and administrative officers of different wings. 

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor V Damodara Naidu said that the integrated administrative building would be built at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore with all modern facilities and the State government is paying Rs 4,500 per square foot. “The engineers proposed that we use post-tensioning technology to protect the building. I direct the officials to complete the project works as per schedule. The construction works will start on October 4 and will be completed within 15 months,” he said.

