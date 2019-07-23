All shots went for four or six, says outgoing Andhra Pradesh governor ESL Narsimhan on Jagan Reddy govt’s performance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State government on Monday bid an emotional farewell to outgoing Governor ESL Narasimhan. At a function organised in Vijayawada to felicitate the first citizen and his wife Vimala, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his brief speech, said Narasimhan guided him as a father figure. “I am sure his blessings will stay with me and the State forever,” he said.

Earlier, Narasimhan thanked the Chief Minister and officials for organising the get-together and described it as an emotional moment for him and his wife. Recalling his association with the State, he said: “My Aksharabhyasam took place at Atkinson School in Vijayawada in 1951. At the time, my family and I lived in Governorpet. I had never dreamt that one day I would come back as the Governor of the State.”

Narasimhan said as IPS officer, he was trained in Anantapur and first posting after the probationary period was in Prakasam district. Describing Jagan as a person loved by all, he said when he was taking oath as the Chief Minister, he was reminded of Thyagaraja Keerthana - Nannu Palimpa Nadachi Vachithiva.

Giving advice to the Chief Minister, Narasimhan said in a T-20 match, first 10 overs are critical as there will be a power play. “I have been watching the last 30-40 days, you and your team performed extremely well. All the shots went for four or six. The middle overs are for consolidation and slog overs are for obtaining maximum runs. I am confident that you are following it. I hope you remain unbeaten and hit centuries after centuries,” he told Jagan. Stating that Jagan as Chief Minister is adhering to the important principle of parliamentary democracy as said by former President Pranab Mukherjee — debate, discussion, dissent and decision —, Narasimha wished Jagan and his team all the best for the coming days.

Assuring his support to the State, he concluded his speech by stating that the success of the State will be his success.