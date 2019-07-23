Home States Andhra Pradesh

All shots went for four or six, says outgoing Andhra Pradesh governor ESL Narsimhan on Jagan Reddy govt’s performance

Assuring his support to the State, he concluded his speech by stating that the success of the State will be his success.

Published: 23rd July 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and wife Bharathi present a memento to Governor ESL Narasimhan in Vijayawada

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and wife Bharathi present a memento to Governor ESL Narasimhan in Vijayawada on Monday, July 22 (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State government on Monday bid an emotional farewell to outgoing Governor ESL Narasimhan. At a function organised in Vijayawada to felicitate the first citizen and his wife Vimala, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his brief speech, said Narasimhan guided him as a father figure. “I am sure his blessings will stay with me and the State forever,” he said.    

Earlier, Narasimhan thanked the Chief Minister and officials for organising the get-together and described it as an emotional moment for him and his wife. Recalling his association with the State, he said: “My Aksharabhyasam took place at Atkinson School in Vijayawada in 1951. At the time, my family and I lived in Governorpet. I had never dreamt that one day I would come back as the Governor of the State.” 

Narasimhan said as IPS officer, he was trained in Anantapur and first posting after the probationary period was in Prakasam district. Describing Jagan as a person loved by all, he said when he was taking oath as the Chief Minister, he was reminded of Thyagaraja Keerthana - Nannu Palimpa Nadachi Vachithiva.

Giving advice to the Chief Minister, Narasimhan said in a T-20 match, first 10 overs are critical as there will be a power play. “I have been watching the last 30-40 days, you and your team performed extremely well. All the shots went for four or six. The middle overs are for consolidation and slog overs are for obtaining maximum runs. I am confident that you are following it. I hope you remain unbeaten and hit centuries after centuries,” he told Jagan. Stating that Jagan as Chief Minister is adhering to the important principle of parliamentary democracy as said by former President Pranab Mukherjee  — debate, discussion, dissent and decision —, Narasimha wished Jagan and his team all the best for the coming days. 

Assuring his support to the State, he concluded his speech by stating that the success of the State will be his success.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Governor ESL Narasimhan Vijayawada AP State government Thyagaraja Keerthan
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp