Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana gives credit to PM Modi for 300 people joining party

The BJP leader maintained that his party has always been committed to the development of the State.

Published: 23rd July 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana has said more people are joining the party after being attracted by the good works of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. He was speaking on the occasion of 300 people, led by Muslim leader Sk Khaja Ali, joining the saffron party here on Monday. “From Delhi to ‘galli’, the influx into the party has increased. Schemes being implemented for the betterment of minorities, Dalits and BCs are the main reasons for it,” he claimed.  

The BJP leader maintained that his party has always been committed to the development of the State. Sk Khaja, a businessman by profession, said he was impressed by Modi’s rule, hence he joined the party. Some people from Polavaram-submerged mandals also joined the BJP. According to Kanna, supporters from the Jana Sena, the TDP and the Congress will join the party soon.  

Earlier, he visited Dharna Chowk and extended his support to MPEO Association members, who are demanding reinstatement of the contract employees. The State government, after announcing village secretariats, had removed 4,700 MPEOs who were working in Agriculture department on contract basis.

