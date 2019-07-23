Andhra Pradesh couple found dead in pool of blood at home

By Express News Service

ONGOLE : A couple were found dead in their house at Darsi on Monday under suspicious circumstances.

According to police, Annapureddy Venkata Reddy (70) and his second wife Ademma (55) were living in the house with their married son. Venkata Reddy married Ademma when his first wife failed to beget children.

After having dinner on Sunday night, the couple slept in their bedroom. When they did not wake up in the morning, their son who grew suspicious, found them lying dead in a pool of blood in the bedroom. Immediately, he informed the matter to police.

Darsi SHO Moin and Sub-Inspector Anjaneyulu visited the house. Deep cuts and injuries were found on the bodies of the couple. A case of suspicious death was registered. The bodies were sent for postmortem. “A special team has been constituted to crack the case,” the SI said.