CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Andhra sub-inspector recruitment test results

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the results of the sub-inspector recruitment test at his residence on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Jagan congratulated the selected candidates and urged them to take the opportunity to serve people of the State.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang and Intelligence chief Kumar Viswajeet were present.

Addressing the media, Sucharitha said that a total of 1,35,414 candidates applied for 334 SI posts in civil, armed reserve (AR), special force (APSP), jails and fire department. The notification was released in November. After filtering candidates in various tests such as preliminary test, physical measurement test and physical efficiency test, 32,745 candidates appeared in the final written test.

“Of 333 posts, 149 (102 males and 47 females) candidates selected for civil, 75 (65 male and 10 female) for AR, 75 for APSP, 10 for deputy jailor (men), four for deputy jailor (women) and 20 as station fire officers,” she said.

Paruchuru Mahesh from Nellore, Shaik Hussain Peera from Kadapa and Palem Ravi Kishore from Kadapa topped the list by securing 255 marks each. On the other hand, Viswanadhapalli Pragna of Krishna district topped among the women candidates by securing 224 marks. “Selection list for all the six categories were prepared as per the rules of reservation, vacancies, academic qualification, age relaxation, horizontal reservation and other benefits. The selected candidates will be sent for training after verification of their antecedents shortly,” the Home Minister said.