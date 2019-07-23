Guntur Municipal Corporation to redress grievances swiftly

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shrikesh B Lathkar conducted the Spandana programme and received complaints from the public in Guntur on Monday.

He was assisted by Additional Municipal Commissioner Bhagyalakshmi, who handled property related complaints and directed the revenue department officials to resolve the grievances of the public at the earliest. She directed the revenue inspectors and bill collectors to inspect the buildings under assessment, for fixation of property tax.

“I have directed the revenue inspectors to resolve the public issues by following the citizen chapter guidelines. They have been asked to present a report on the income generated from property tax by undertaking assessments and take measures as per the occupied area.

The staff should submit the actual report so that it can be compared to the report furnished by GMC,” the Additional Commissioner said. Municipal Commissioner Lathkar said that the GMC received 27 petitions related to different departments, hence he directed the officials concerned to resolve the problems of people at the earliest.

GMC deputy commissioners D Srinivasa Rao, B Srinivasa Rao, revenue officers SN Prasad, D Venu Babu, A Sankara Rao, P Narsi Reddy and others participated.