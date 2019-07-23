Jagan Mohan Reddy's Government tables Bill to provide 75% quota for locals in industry

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a step towards providing 75% of jobs to locals in industries and factories, the State government Monday introduced the Bill – The AP Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries/Factories Act, 2019 – in the State Assembly.

Five other important Bills were also tabled. The Bill once passed, is applicable to all the existing industries and factories as well as those which will come up after enactment of the law. “The Act shall also apply to joint ventures and projects taken up under the PPP model,’’ it reads.

The existing industries/factories/joint ventures and projects taken up under the PPP model should ensure 75% employment to local candidates within a period of three years of the Act coming into force. The Bill further states that in case of non-availability of qualified candidates, industries should take steps to train and engage local candidates within three years in collaboration with the government.

In case of non-availability of local candidates, industries may seek exemption from the provisions of the Act, and the government after due enquiry will pass appropriate orders within two weeks of receiving such applications. “Any employer/occupier/owner violating the Act will be liable for a penalty,’’ the Bill says.

The government introduced five more key Bills, including the one that seeks to provide 50% quota for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities in nominated posts, State corporations, boards, societies, trusts, agricultural market yards and also in contracts taken up on nomination basis. Of the quota for members of these groups, at least 50% will be reserved for women in nominated posts and contracts. Another Bill for setting up of a permanent BC Commission was also tabled. All the Bills were tabled by the ministers of respective departments amid sloganeering by TDP members.

Soon after the tea break, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy read out a statement on the World Bank’s decision to drop $ 300-million funding for Amaravati. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu rose to his feet seeking more clarification and when he tried to blame the YSRC government for loan withdrawal by the agency, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram did not allow him to speak and asked the ministers to proceed to table the Bills. However, the TDP members raised slogans and rushed into the podium even as the ministers read out the salient features of the Bills.

Expressing his ire over the opposition TDP’s bid to stall the introduction of key Bills, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Never in the history of the State and the country have such Bills intended to uplift SCs, STs, BCs and minorities been introduced. Similarly, never in the history of the country, is there such a useless opposition like TDP determined to stall the introduction of key Bills out of jealousy.’’

“You claim 40 years of political experience. Don’t you know that only clarifications will be allowed after the government gives a statement?’’ Jagan questioned Naidu and said that the Opposition leader exceeded the time limit and spoke about half an hour. “But he wasn’t satisfied and stalling the introduction of the Bills intended to do justice to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities,’’ Jagan said.

Recalling that the YSRC, when in opposition, did not get an opportunity to speak for more than two to three minutes on government statements, he said the TDP would be remembered as a party of traitors for stalling such key Bills. “They have no respect for the Speaker, who hails from a backward community,” he remarked.

