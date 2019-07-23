Mangalagiri, Tadepalli to be model civic bodies in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed District Collector I Samuel Anand

Kumar to prepare proposals for developing Mangalagiri and Tadepalli as model municipalities in the State said Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.

Interacting with the media at Mangalagiri on Monday, Alla said that development of Mangalagiri municipality was the State government’s top priority as it was located in the capital region.

“The Chief Minister has also laid emphasis on the development of rural areas in Mangalagiri constituency. He has also assured that Tadepalli municipality will be developed soon,” the MLA said.