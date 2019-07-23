Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mangalagiri, Tadepalli to be model civic bodies in Andhra Pradesh

Interacting with the media at Mangalagiri on Monday, Alla said that development of Mangalagiri municipality was the State government’s top priority as it was located in the capital region.

Andhra Pradesh AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy durng budget session at Assembly in Velagapudi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed District Collector I Samuel Anand 
Kumar to prepare proposals for developing Mangalagiri and  Tadepalli as model municipalities in the State said Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.

“The Chief Minister has also laid emphasis on the development of rural areas in Mangalagiri constituency. He has also assured that Tadepalli municipality will be developed soon,” the MLA said.

