N Raghuveera Reddy firm on quitting as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief N Raghuveera Reddy seems determined to step down from his position. He met All India Congress Committee general secretary K Venugopal in Bengaluru on Monday and requested him to accept his resignation from the post of party State president.

According to a press note issued by the APCC, Raghuveera has assured the party leadership of full cooperation for the appointment of his successor. Raghuveera had submitted his resignation to the party high command on May 19.