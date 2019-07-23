No end of agony for pregnant women in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There seems to be no end to the agony of pregnant women in inaccessible villages as they have to be carried in dolis or slings to the hospital for delivery.

A pregnant woman of Gaddapadu village in Daraparti panchayat in S Kota mandal of Vizianagaram district had to be carried in a sling to a hospital at S Kota.

Though the incident happened a couple of weeks ago, it came to light on Sunday with a video and photo of the woman being taken in a sling circulating in social media.

The woman, Jinna Sitamma, was taken in a sling to hospital as she developed complications, villagers said. Stemma delivered a baby girl in the hospital.

The villagers said there was no road to the village, a non-scheduled area. Same is the case with three more villages Duggada, Purulea and Rayipalem under Daraparti panchayat.

The villagers said one had to cross-forest area of around eight kilometres from Gadilova to reach Gaddapadu.

They said they were experienced severe hardship due to the absence of basic infrastructure facilities.

They alleged that panchayat official s were refraining from visiting them regularly.