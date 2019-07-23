Villagers in Ongole stage protest against chemical unit

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Hundreds of people of Vengamukkalapalem and Yarajarla villages held a protest rally from the old Zilla Parishad junction to the Collectorate here on Monday against a chemical factory.

Later, they staged a dharna under the aegis of Prakasam District Environment Protection and Development Society. They demanded cancellation of permission to Bhagiradha Chemical Industry, alleging that its effluents were polluting the village atmosphere and water bodies, besides posing a severe health hazard to their livestock.

They displayed the chemical substances brought in bottles, which were polluting the water bodies in the village. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the officials.