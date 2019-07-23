Visakhapatnam tribals seek government jobs as compensation and security

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After two tribals of Veeravaram village in Chintapalli Mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency were killed by Maoists, who branded them as police informers, the bereaved family members and other villagers met District Collector V Vinay Chand and sought security to their village.

They alleged they have regularly been threatened by the Maoists to kill people, who are on the hit-list. On Monday, seven or eight tribals submitted a letter to the District Collector at Spandana grievances redressal programme requesting the provision of houses and employment opportunities to them.

It may be recalled two tribals, Pangi Satti Babu and Gammela Bhaskar Rao of Veeravaram were beaten to death by the Maoists. They later posted a letter on the wall stating reasons for their action. The tribals of Veeravaram village are now scared of being killed by the Maoists who, they say, are warning them.