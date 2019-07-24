Home States Andhra Pradesh

108 workers protest across Andhra Pradesh

2,200 emergency medical technicians and pilots took to streets saying that they won’t call off the stir until Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calls for talks.

Published: 24th July 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Protest, strike

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that their long-pending demands be solved, members of the Andhra Pradesh 108 Services Contract Employees Union, which is affiliated to the CITU, launched a State-wide protest from Monday night by boycotting their duties.

On Tuesday, they staged protests in front of the Collector office buildings across the State, honing black badges. As a result of the strike, emergency services were affected partially in several cities such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati. To avoid inconvenience to the public, Principal Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy urged the leaders of the Union to postpone their strike till July 31. However, the leaders made it clear that they will not withdraw their strike until and unless they were given an appointment with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to TNIE, the Employees Union president B Kiran Kumar said that despite working 24/7 for the past thirteen years without any benefits, the State government did not recognise the services of emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and emergency ambulance drivers (pilot). Moreover, the employees faced financial problems whenever there was a change in the agency maintaining the 108 services. For instance, the agency, GVK EMRI, which maintained the services earlier has failed to clear the dues to the tune of Rs 30,000-40,000 for each employee.

“We should get at least Rs 1 lakh for each employee that includes Rs 35,000 from Bharat Vikas Group (BVG) and Rs 24,000 from the government. Despite several representations made to the former Principal Secretary (Health) Poonam Malakondaiah and Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and even to Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), there has been no response from them. With no other option left, we have hit the streets to get our demands implemented for our livelihood,” Kiran Kumar said.

When asked about their future course of action, he said that they will call their strike off only after they were invited for talks by the Chief Minister.

He also maintained that they will not halt the emergency services if the organising agency hired private persons for the purpose. In all, 2,200 employees that include EMTs and pilots are participating in the strike and 439 ambulances stayed away from the roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh strike Andhra Pradesh emergency services Andhra Pradesh 108 Services Contract Employees Union Andhra Pradesh CITU
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp