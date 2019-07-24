29 malaria cases detected by mobile clinics in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Mobile Malaria Dengue Clinic (MMDC) teams found 29 malaria cases in the city of Guntur when they inspected the houses to check seasonal allergies and create awareness among the public.

As a result of this, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) and District Medical and Health Department conducted a review meeting and directed the MMDC teams to intensify anti-larval activities to check mosquito-breeding centres and seasonal diseases in the city.

According to available information, the same number of cases was registered in the city of Guntur during the month of July 2018 and the DMHO Dr J Yasmin, GGH MHO Ch Sobha Rani, biologist D Obulu and other officers directed 20 teams to visit every household in the city and conduct door-to-door campaign to check seasonal fevers during the rainy season. The DMHO has provided nine mobile vehicles to 20 MMDC teams to detect seasonal fevers and cure the fevers.

The teams are to inspect about 35,000 houses within a week in 62 divisions of Guntur city and the team of doctors are to collect blood samples if they find any seasonal allergies in any house during the inspection.

Each team formed by the GMC will have five members, which include a health educator, multipurpose supervisor and sanitary workers from the GMC and DMHO.

The teams will mainly focus on curbing mosquito menace in the city by creating awareness among the public. They have been instructed to kill larvae, if they found any, in water containers by using chemicals given by the GMC. The team members aim to create awareness among the public about seasonal diseases which spread due to mosquito bite if they store water openly in the plastic tubs and utensils for days together without putting a lid on the vessels in which they stored water. They will further inspect in and around the houses to inform the residents if there were any source of stagnant water nearby and also take care of it.