54 crude bombs unearthed in Kadapa

In what came as a shock to the police, 54 crude bombs were unearthed from an agriculture field in faction-hit Jammalamadugu of Kadapa district on Tuesday.

Published: 24th July 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 10:31 AM

Unearthed Bombs (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In what came as a shock to the police, 54 crude bombs were unearthed from an agriculture field in faction-hit Jammalamadugu of Kadapa district on Tuesday. The crude bombs placed in three buckets were recovered from the farmland.

The agriculture field at Muddanuru Road near Penna Bridge in Jammalamadugu belongs to one Purushotham Reddy. To construct individual houses in his field, he started levelling the ground with the help of an earthmover. “While the soil was being dug and shifted to a tractor by the proclainer, the operator found a steel bucket and on opening it, he found crude bombs. The same was informed to Purushotham Reddy who alerted us,’’ Jammalamadugu DSP K Krishnan said.

The steel bucket, which was reportedly concealed in the ground some 10 years ago, was heavily rusted and its bottom portion was damaged, police said adding 10 crude bombs were recovered from it. Police rushed to the fields and started to dig the ground in search of more crude bombs. They found 20 bombs each in two plastic buckets and four in another bucket. “It seems someone tried to dispose of the crude bombs by hiding them in the ground,’’ the DSP said. People rushed to the fields after the news of unearthing of crude bombs spread like wildfire in Jammalamadugu.

