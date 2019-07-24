Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy receives Governor-designate Biswabhushan Harichandan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received Governor-designate Biswabhushan Harichandan at the Gannavaram airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Published: 24th July 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Governor-designate Biswabhushan Harichandan

Governor-designate Biswabhushan Harichandan, his wife Suprava at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received Governor-designate Biswabhushan Harichandan at the Gannavaram airport on Tuesday afternoon. District collector Md Imtiaz, commissioner of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and YSRC party leaders were present.

After taking blessings of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala early in the morning,  octogenarian Harichandan,  a senior BJP leader in neighbouring Odisha, reached Gannavaram and went to the Raj Bhavan. He spent some time at the Raj Bhavan, inspecting facilities and interacting with the staff. Later in the evening, he along with his family members visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri and offered special prayers to the presiding deity.

Tirumala Rao said elaborate arrangements were in place for the swearing-in ceremony of the Governor on Wednesday. He said 461 people were invited for the ceremony and only convoys of the Chief Minister and Acting High Court Chief Justice will be allowed inside the Raj Bhavan.

Vehicles heading towards PCR Junction from Benz Circle will be diverted via Krishna Lanka highway and vehicles coming from PCR Junction to Benz Circle will be diverted through Eluru Road at RTC Junction.

