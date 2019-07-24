Andhra woman's plot to kill husband for his government job and Rs 14 lakh insurance foiled

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A woman’s alleged plot to eliminate her husband to get his government job and insurance amount of Rs 14 lakh were foiled with the police arresting five persons, including a three-member gang, in Tadipatri on Tuesday.

The police said the woman, who went absconding after the arrests, had differences with her husband and separated from him a few years ago. Tadipatri DSP Jayaram Subba Reddy said the woman, Ghousia, is married to one Nissaruddin, a junior technical officer in Anantapur Zilla Parishad office. To get Nissaruddin’s job and insurance money, she sought help from one Nirmala Devi, alias Nirmalamma, who works with a local NGO, Pragathisheela Mahila Mandali.

Nirmala discussed the plan with her husband Kulasekhar, who contacted a supari gang, members of which were earlier arrested in a murder case. A deal was then struck to kill Nissaruddin for Ra 5 lakh. Ghousia later gave the gang Rs 1 lakh as advance.

“It was then decided to eliminate Nissaruddin on Tuesday while he would be on his way to his office. However, we were able to act in time based on credible information and nabbed Muralikrishna Reddy from Kadapa, Nagendra from Tadipatri and Ramana Reddy from Garledinne,” the DSP added.

The police have also arrested Nirmala and her husband. However, Ghousia was able to escape after the supari gang’s plot was busted. A hunting sickle, a dagger, chilli powder and `40,000 in cash were seized from the gang.