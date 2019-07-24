Babu transferred from RTGS again, posted as tech edu chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) chief executive officer Babu A has been transferred once again and posted as the Commissioner of Technical Education. In an order issued on Tuesday, the government-appointed Solomon Arokiaraj, secretary to Chief Minister, as the CEO of RTGS with full additional charge.

In fact, it was the third transfer for Babu after the YSRC government took charge. In first week of July, the government transferred Babu from the post of RTGS CEO and vice-chairman and managing director of the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) and asked him to report to the General Administration Department (GAD).

Later, on July 16, orders have been issued giving the substantive charge of RTGS CEO to him for drawing a salary. However, exactly a week after, he was transferred again and posted as the commissioner of Technical Education.