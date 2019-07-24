Biswa Bhusan Harichandan takes oath as Andhra Pradesh Governor

By IANS

VIJAYAWADA: Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Wednesday took oath as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh High Court's Acting Chief Justice C. Praveen Kumar administered the oath to the new Governor at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials attended the ceremony.

Harichandan, a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former minister of Odisha, is the first full-time Governor of Andhra Pradesh since state's bifurcation in 2014.

The 84-year-old succeeded E.S.L. Narasimhan, who had been serving as Governor of undivided Andhra Pradesh since 2009 and then as Governor of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana since bifurcation.

Narasimhan had been serving as the Governor of both the states from Hyderabad.

A government building in Vijayawada, which earlier housed the chief minister's camp office, has been turned into temporary Raj Bhavan.