Home States Andhra Pradesh

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan takes oath as Andhra Pradesh Governor

Harichandan joined Bharatiya Jana Sangha in 1971 and become its National Executive Member and its State General Secretary till the formation of Janata Party in 1977.

Published: 24th July 2019 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan sworn in as Governor of AP. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior BJP leader Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was sworn in as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh in a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday. He was appointed in place of ESL Narasimhan. 

The 84-year-old strongman of saffron party from Odisha had served in different capacities in the party and also served as Ministry of Law, Revenue and Fisheries in Odisha State Government from 2004 to 2009. 

Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice C Praveen Kumar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Harichandan.  

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, new Governor’s wife Suprava and family members, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, Speaker Thammineni Sitaram, Ministers, MLAs and MLCs from both ruling and opposition and senior officials were present. Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam read out the letter of appointment of the Governor issued by the President of India. 

On his arrival at Raj Bhavan, the new Governor was given a Guard of Honour. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received Harichandan at Gannavaram Airport on Tuesday evening. Before being sworn in as the new Governor, Harichandan along with his family members offered prayers at Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri Hill.

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan is the first full-time Governor of Andhra Pradesh. His predecessor ESL Narasimhan, who was governor of undivided Andhra Pradesh at the time of state bifurcation continued as Governor for both the States. On July 16, 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Biswa Bhushan Harichandan as the new governor of Andhra Pradesh. 

Born on August 3, 1934, Harichandan did his post-graduation in Economics and also studied law. He joined Bharatiya Jana Sangha in 1971 and become its National Executive Member and its State General Secretary till the formation of Janata Party in 1977. During the Emergency period, he was detained under the MISA Act. 

When BJP formed in 1980, he was made its Odisha State president and he served in the capacity till 1988 before joining Janata Dal. But he was back in BJP in 1996. A five-time MLA, he represented both Chilka and Bhubaneswar Central Assembly Constituencies. He was part of several agitations in Odisha in the 70s and 80s against Congress rule.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biswa Bhusan Harichandan Governor Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp