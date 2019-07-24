Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eluru Police raids lemon garden, arrests farmer and seizes 38 red sanders logs

The police conducted a raid at lemon garden at Madyahnapuvarigudem in T Narsapuram mandal and seized 38 red sanders logs on Tuesday.

The red sanders logs seized by the police at Madyahnavarapugudem in T Narsapuram mandal of West Godavari district on Tuesday. July 23 (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

The police said that on a tip-off, they conducted a raid on the lemon garden, belonging to one R Nageswara Rao and seized 38 red sanders logs. The police also took the farmer into custody. Locals said that a red sanders tree was grown in the backyard of their house and the logs belonged to the tree.

However, some people said that a woman purchased the logs and preserved them in the garden. The police are investigating whether the logs were hidden there by red sanders smugglers. When contacted, SI Prem Raju said that they are yet to gather full details of the seized red sanders logs.
Meanwhile, CI A Rajesh inspected the logs.

