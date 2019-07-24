Five Bills passed in Andhra Pradesh assembly: Backward Class panel, 50% quota to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly on July 23 passed five crucial Bills to provide 50 per cent reservation to Backward Classes (BCs), SCs, STs and minorities in nominated posts, 50 per cent quota to the said sections in government-nominated contracts and service contracts (of this, at least 50 per cent reservation to women) and constitute a permanent BC Commission.

All the Bills were passed in the absence of the opposition TDP members. The treasury benches flayed the opposition for staging a walkout without participating in the debate on crucial bills.

Several MLAs and ministers said that the TDP, which describes BCs as its backbone, backstabbed them. The TDP walked out of the House as it was unable to digest the fact that the YSRC government is coming up with the Bills for the uplift of the said sections on all fronts, they alleged. BC Welfare Minister M Sankaranarayana said that the passing all the five Bills to benefit BCs, SCs, STs and minorities on a single day proved the commitment and sincerity of the government towards the welfare and development of all the sections.

Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav, hailing from Nellore, said none from BCs from the district, other than him, represented the State Cabinet after Independence. Alleging that the TDP leaders ran away from the discussion, he said that people would teach them a lesson. “The number of TDP MLAs will reduce to 2 or 3 in the next elections from the present 23 and Jagan will remain as the Chief Minister for long,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, YSRC party cadre performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to the portraits of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party office here on Tuesday. MLC and party’s BC Cell president Janga Krishnamurthy and Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy described the passing of the Bill for giving quota as historic and gave credit to Jagan. Janga said BC Commission in the State was a historic moment for the BCs.

Excise Bill tabled

The State government tabled a Bill in the Assembly to amend the AP (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) Act, 1993. The Bill envisages to give the exclusive privilege of selling liquor (IMFL and FL) to the AP State Beverages Corporation Limited.In the absence of Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister K Narayana Swamy, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy introduced the Bill. As of now, the retail sale is being done by private parties and the activity is governed under the AP Excise (Grant of the licence of selling by shop and conditions of licence) Rules, 2012. The Bill was introduced as most of the shop licensees resorted to violation of the Excise rules and breach of licence conditions despite being booked by the police.