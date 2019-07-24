Four from Tamil Nadu die in bus-car collision at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Four men died and two women suffered injuries when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a bus on Tuesday night. The injured were shifted to the Nagari Government Hospital. The accident took place near Kanamanamitta on Nagari-Puttur Highway. The Nagari police said six members of a family from Nanganallur in Chennai were returning home in a Maruti car after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

Meanwhile, a Tamil Nadu Road Transport Corporation (TNRTC) bus hit the car on Kanamanamitta on Puttur-Nagari Highway. The deceased were aged between 45 to 50. The bus driver fled the spot. The condition of the injured is said to be out of danger.