Home States Andhra Pradesh

Representatives of three news channels barred entry into Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Representatives of ETV, ABN Andhra Jyothy and TV5 have been barred from entering the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Published: 24th July 2019 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh assembly

Andhra Pradesh Assembly (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: In an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram on Wednesday barred entry of representatives of three news channels into the Legislature building for alleged "violation of established norms".

Representatives of ETV, ABN Andhra Jyothy and TV5 -- the three satellite television news channels considered to be pro-TDP, have been barred from entering the Legislature building.

Legislature Secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu issued letters to three channels stating that providing live coverage from the media point while the session was going on was "against the established norms".

"It has been brought to the notice of the Speaker by Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy that the channel has been given live telecast from the media point while the session is going on.

"As directed by the Speaker, representatives of your electronic media organisation will not be permitted into the Legislature building till we receive an explanation for the said lapse," the Legislature Secretary said in separate letters issued to the electronic media channels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Assembly Tammineni Seetaram
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp