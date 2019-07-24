Representatives of three news channels barred entry into Andhra Pradesh Assembly

By PTI

AMARAVATI: In an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram on Wednesday barred entry of representatives of three news channels into the Legislature building for alleged "violation of established norms".

Representatives of ETV, ABN Andhra Jyothy and TV5 -- the three satellite television news channels considered to be pro-TDP, have been barred from entering the Legislature building.

Legislature Secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu issued letters to three channels stating that providing live coverage from the media point while the session was going on was "against the established norms".

"It has been brought to the notice of the Speaker by Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy that the channel has been given live telecast from the media point while the session is going on.

"As directed by the Speaker, representatives of your electronic media organisation will not be permitted into the Legislature building till we receive an explanation for the said lapse," the Legislature Secretary said in separate letters issued to the electronic media channels.