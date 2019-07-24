Revoke suspension of TDP MLAs: Telugu Nadu Student Federation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Telugu Nadu Student Federation (TNSF) activists were arrested by the police in Guntur on Tuesday for trying to burn Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in effigy protesting against the suspension ofC from the Assembly.

The police arrested TNSF State president Brahmam Chowdary, district president S Chaitanya, Rambrahmam, Jawat Hussain, Venkata Ramana, Yashwant and others. Meanwhile, TDP State president and former minister K Kala Venkata Rao alleged that the YSR Congress party (YSRCP) government had failed to fulfil the promises made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy so the TDP MLAs raised their voice in the Assembly. Addressing a press conference at Guntur, he alleged that the CM was trying to divert the attention of people by indulging in mud-slinging politics.

He found fault with the suspension of the three MLAs Y Atchannaidu, Nimmala Rama Naidu and Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary from the Assembly for the remaining part of the Budget session. He said the CM had announced pension to SC/ST/BC people who have completed 45 years of age before elections so TDP MLAs questioned the same in the Assembly but the government suspended the MLAs. He demanded revocation of suspension of the three MLAs and said, “We have every right to ask questions on the welfare of the people, in the Assembly.”

He recalled that the YSRC MLAs staged a protest by standing on chairs in the Assembly and jumping into the well of Assembly many times.