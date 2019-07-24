Seven CPI Maoists surrender before Visakhapatnam DIG

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Seven members of the CPI Maoists, including two area committee members, one dalam member and four hardcore militias surrendered voluntarily before DIG, Visakhapatnam Range, LKV Ranga Rao and Visakhapatnam Rural SP Attada Babuji at the SP office on July 23.

The surrendered members include 28-year-old Pangi Talso alias Limbo and 34-year-old Vanthala Mangamma alias Janaki of GK Veedhi Mandal. Limbo worked for Maoists from 2006 to 2019 and was an area committee member in Galikonda, Korukonda and Gurtedu dalams. The government has announced an award of Rs 4 lakh on Limbo’s head. She was involved in an attack on police in Balimela reservoir and several murder cases.