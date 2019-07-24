Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telangana cadre senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks transfer

She had already submitted an application to the Department of Personnel and Training, expressing her willingness to work in the State.

Senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi being escorted into the Chanchalguda women’s prison

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telangana cadre senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi met YSRC Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy at Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday, reportedly seeking help to get transferred to Andhra Pradesh.

She had already submitted an application to the Department of Personnel and Training, expressing her willingness to work in the State. However, her application has not been processed yet for unspecified reasons. In a bid to sort out the issue, Vijayasai Reddy took her to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and also accompanied her during her meetings with senior officials at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier, Srilakshmi met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence in Tadepalli on May 31.Though what transpired between Jagan and Srilakshmi was not known, sources said that she might get a crucial post in the State.

Srilakshmi, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is currently heading the Department of Public Enterprises in Telangana, in the capacity of Principal Secretary. She has faced a CBI inquiry for alleged irregularities in allotment of mines to Obulapuram Mining Corporation (OMC) in Anantapur district when she served as the mining secretary in the undivided AP.

Senior IPS officer Stephen Ravindra has also wrote to DoPT, seeking transfer to Andhra Pradesh. He, too, had met Jagan on May 31. However, he is also facing similar problems as that of Srilakshmi. Sources said his transfer might be difficult.

