'AP has fallen from frying pan into fire': BJP leader Ram Madhav on Jagan government

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a scathing attack on the State government, Bhartiya Janta Party national general secretary Ram Madhav said the present dispensation failed to live up to the expectations and that the state has ‘fallen from the frying pan into the fire’.

Madhav, who addressed party workers in the BJP’s membership drive in Ambajipet of East Godavari on Wednesday, however, neither took the names of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) or the YSRC.

“People of the state ousted one regional party as they felt they were let down by it. After facing severe hardships for five years, they voted a new party to power. Now, it seems as if their plight is like out of the frying pan into the fire,’’ he said.

Power was shifted from one regional party to the other, but the second one has also started faltering right in its nascent stage.

“Rather than experiencing good days, it now seems that more trouble is brewing for the people in the future,” he remarked, stating that the BJP should evolve as a strong party in Andhra Pradesh for people’s welfare.

“BJP should emerge as a viable alternative when the State goes to polls in 2024,’’ the party general secretary said and asked the party cadre to utilise the membership drive as an opportunity to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.