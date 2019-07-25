Home States Andhra Pradesh

'AP has fallen from frying pan into fire': BJP leader Ram Madhav on Jagan government

Power was shifted from one regional party to the other, but the second one has also started faltering right in its nascent stage.

Published: 25th July 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bhartiya Janta Party national general secretary Ram Madhav

Party workers felicitating BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and State President Kanna Lakshminarayana in Rajamahendravaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a scathing attack on the State government, Bhartiya Janta Party national general secretary Ram Madhav said the present dispensation failed to live up to the expectations and that the state has ‘fallen from the frying pan into the fire’.

Madhav, who addressed party workers in the BJP’s membership drive in Ambajipet of East Godavari on Wednesday, however, neither took the names of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) or the YSRC.

“People of the state ousted one regional party as they felt they were let down by it. After facing severe hardships for five years, they voted a new party to power. Now, it seems as if their plight is like out of the frying pan into the fire,’’ he said.

Power was shifted from one regional party to the other, but the second one has also started faltering right in its nascent stage.

“Rather than experiencing good days, it now seems that more trouble is brewing for the people in the future,” he remarked, stating that the BJP should evolve as a strong party in Andhra Pradesh for people’s welfare.

“BJP should emerge as a viable alternative when the State goes to polls in 2024,’’ the party general secretary said and asked the party cadre to utilise the membership drive as an opportunity to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP YSRC Ram Madhav BJP’s membership drive
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp