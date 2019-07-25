Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Kidnappers gave me only idlis': Relief for kin as four-year-old Andhra boy set free

East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the wide publicity given by the media for the past three days might have forced the abductors to release the boy.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (ANDHRA PRADESH): Four-year-old Jashith, who was abducted from his residence in Mandapeta of East Godavari district four days back, was finally released by the abductors unharmed in the wee hours of Friday giving much-needed relief to the parents and police who were on their toes to track the boy. 

Jashith told investigators that one person whom he identified as Raju was among the abductors. "The abductors gave me idlis only as food,'' the brave boy told the police and the media.

The abductors released the boy near a roadside brick kiln at Kutukuturu village in Anaparthi Mandal around 1 am today. A youngster of the village, who woke up to attend nature's call, noticed two persons coming on a two-wheeler and fleeing after leaving the boy there. He immediately informed the police and the Jashith's family members.

ALSO READ: Police release CCTV footage of Mandapeta boy’s kidnapper

The abduction was given wide publicity on televisions and other media platforms since Monday night and with the numbers available, the villagers informed the police.

Jashith was soon reunited with his parents. The unperturbed and unshaken four-year-old kid told the police and media about how he was abducted on Monday. "My grandmother took me to my friend's house nearby and when we were returning, some 'thieves' beat up my grandmother and took me away,'' he said.

Asked whether the abductors were harsh with him, the boy replied in negative and said he was given idli to eat by the kidnappers.

Jashith is the son of Venkataramana and Nagavalli, both bank employees working at Mandapeta.

East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the wide publicity given by the media for the past three days might have forced the abductors to release the boy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was briefed about the case by Director General of Police Goutam Sawang, telephoned the SP and said, "Rescuing the boy is only one half of the job done and the job will be complete only after arresting the culprits.''

East Godavari district police have intensified hunt to nab the accused. With the boy rescued from within the district limits, the police are of the view that the abductors are hiding somewhere in the district and had set up checkpoints at all the roads leading to neighbouring districts to nab the accused.

