Narasaraopet MP, MLA urge Nitin Gadkari to launch National Highway works in Andhra

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu and Narasaraopet MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy met Union Minister for Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and discussed taking up of highway works of NH-167 A in Guntur district on Tuesday. The Union Minister promised them to take up NH-167 highway works soon.

Srikrishnadevarayalu said that the Union government had released orders preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for highway works from Pidiguralla-Narasaraopet-Chilakaluripet-Chirala and Repalle under 167A highway in Guntur and Prakasam districts. Further, the Union government constituted an agency to prepare DPR, but the works were not taken up in the two districts.

They submitted a memorandum to Nitin Gadkari demanding that the works of 167A highway be launched at the earliest.