Opposition twisting facts, says Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his commitment to implement his party’s manifesto in letter and spirit, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday lashed out at the Opposition TDP for “twisting facts” and spreading false propaganda against his government. “We are implementing what we have promised in the manifesto. Unable to digest this, the Opposition is trying to distort the facts and spread lies against us,’’ Jagan said.

With N Chandrababu Naidu and his party MLAs seeking a chance to speak on Rs 12,500 financial assistance to each farmer, Jagan said that the opposition members, in a planned manner, were repeatedly telling lies in the Assembly in their vain bid to give them a ring of truth.

“The Opposition is distorting facts and trying to defame us as it is not in a position to digest the good work being done by the government,’’ Jagan alleged.

The Chief Minister asserted that the manifesto mentioned that every farmer would be given `50,000 as financial assistance in four installments of Rs 12,500 in May every year beginning from 2020.

“However, as the farmers are in distress, we have decided to extend the financial assistance with effect from October 15 this year itself,’’ the Chief Minister said.