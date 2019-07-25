We are pro-industry, jobs for locals a win-win Act, says Jagan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Allaying concerns among industrialists and investors over 75 per cent quota for locals in jobs and the government move to renegotiate power purchase agreements (PPAs), Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asserted that he was pro-industry and his every step was meant to ensure the prosperity of industries in the State.

Speaking in the State Assembly on the Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries/Factories Act-2019, the Chief Minister clarified that his objective was to get jobs for the youth and also see to it that industries look at the State as a viable destination. “We are balancing the two aspects and bringing these policies... I am ready to do anything you (industrialists) want. I only want one thing in return – jobs for our youth. I am sure the outcome of our policies will be good and more industries will come,” he said.

Conscious of the criticism from certain quarters over his government’s moves on quota for locals and PPAs, the Chief Minister explained the rationale behind his decisions. “Some vested interests are carrying on propaganda that industries will face hurdles, they will shy away from AP or that they will shut shop. I observed during my padayatra and after understanding the circumstances prevailing in our State, it became obvious that they (investors/industrialists) flatter to deceive... acquire lands at throwaway prices but after the factory comes up, educated locals do not get jobs. If a politician asks them why are locals ignored, he wouldn’t be heard in the first place. Even otherwise, he would be branded an agent provocateur. If the government is against him, he could face cases. We have seen all this,” he pointed out.

He reasoned that local support is necessary for an industry to prosper and questioned why would any local lend support by way of giving lands if locals do not get jobs. “If locals do not come forward, how can any factory come up? We have a situation now where there are no jobs for graduates. They have to migrate to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, or Chennai. If jobs are not available there, they have to go to Dubai or Kuwait,” he said.

Explaining provisions of the bill, the Chief Minister cleared the air on the definition of a local, saying that the geographical location of the industry in question would be the first criterion. If the skilled workforce is not available in the area, the firm could look at nearby villages up to Mandal level and if not available there too, it could look at the district and later, at the State level. “There is no way you can’t find skilled workers at the State level. We will set up a skill development centre in each of the 25 Parliamentary constituencies. Every educated youngster can get training there. The government will coordinate with the industries in the area, form a group and impart skills to the youth as per the requirement of the industries,” he said, adding that the industries would be given three years’ time if they can’t recruit locals immediately.

On PPAs, the Chief Minister maintained that higher tariff rates would ultimately burn industries since the latter buy power from the State. “Industrial sector may look at other States where the power tariff is lower. Which industrialist will buy power from us?” he questioned.

Concluding his statement, he asserted that his government would ensure a clean system where none seeks bribes. “I can proudly say that in our State, there won’t be bribes. I can tell every industrialist that at the top level, none seeks bribes. We are bringing in a system where none need grease the palms of officials at the lower level too,” the Chief Minister said. The quota bill was passed in the Assembly later in the evening.