Andhra Pradesh cops win several medals at All India Police Meet 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh police received several medals at the 62nd All India Police Duty Meet Competition-2019 held at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh between July 16 and 20. In all, the state police got three gold, two silver and bronze medals and two winner championship trophies.



ALSO READ: Home again: Kidnapped boy reunited with parents in Andhra Pradesh

DGP D Gautam Sawang on Thursday called all the medal winners to police headquarters in Mangalagiri. The categories in which police personnel won medals were videography (gold) for GV Subbaraju of police communication wing, one silver medal for V Anand of Machilipatnam clue team and overall winners championship trophy under videography.

In the photography category, Ch Satyanarayana of Vizianagaram clue team won one silver medal and two gold medals for anti-sabotage check-room search.

Sawang lauded the efforts of the police personnel for winning medals representing the state at the national competition. Additional DIG CID Amit Garg and Additional DGP (Welfare and Sports) N Sridhar Rao and others were present.