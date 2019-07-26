Cotton farmer electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A farmer died due to electric shock while switching on the motor in the fields of Kotha Cherukupalem village of Nuzendla mandal in the district on Thursday.



Nuzendla SI G Rajyalakshmi said 52-year-old K Raghuramaiah went to the fields in the early hours of Thursday and switched the motor on for supplying water to his cotton fields.



After some time, he came back to the borewell to quench his thirst but mistakenly touched the electric wires connected to earth and died on the spot. The body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem examination.