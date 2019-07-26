Ex Andhra Pradesh minister gets respite in 29-yr-old murder case

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Former minister P Rama Subba Reddy got respite in the 29-year-old murder case as the Supreme Court upheld the High Court verdict acquitting him on Thursday.



Former minister C Adinarayana Reddy’s uncle D Shanker Reddy and L Gopal Reddy were murdered in an APSRTC bus on December 5, 1990 at Shadnagar in Mahabubnagar district.



Former ministers G Shiva Reddy and Rama Subba Reddy and nine others were accused in the double murder case. However, later, Shiva Reddy was murdered by his rivals.



On September 2, 2004, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Sessions court found Rama Subba and seven others guilty in the double murder case and sentenced all of them to life imprisonment.



On November 13, 2006, the HC acquitted all of them in the double murder case and Rama Subba Reddy was freed from prison after spending 23 months in jail. However, the kin of murdered persons and the then government approached the apex court against the HC verdict on August 26, 2008.