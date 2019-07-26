Home again: Kidnapped boy reunited with parents in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVRAM: The kidnap episode of four-year-old boy Jashith from Mandapeta in East Godavari ended on a happy note on Thursday. The kidnappers left the boy at an isolated place in Kutukuluru village of Rayavaram mandal early morning.



The locals identified the boy and informed the police who rushed to the spot along with parents Nagavali and Venkata Ramana.

District Superintendent of Police Nayeem personally held the boy and handed him over to his mother.

He said, “We are delighted to see the boy return home safely and we are thankful to one and all including social media for their efforts.”



Jashith was kidnapped by two miscreants on Monday night when he was with his grandmother. The police suspecting that personal reasons might be behind the boy’s kidnap.



Police department took the kidnap episode as a prestigious issue and formed 17 teams with six DSPs, 10 CIs, 20 SIs, ASIs and other staff which fanned out to various places to nab the kidnappers and save Jashmith for more than 48 hours.

The kidnappers left the boy around 1.00 a.m on Thursday near a brick unit at Kutukuluru. On hearing the boy’s cries, labourers who were working in the nearby kiln, reached the spot and put the boy under their care.



Later, the police reached the spot and brought the boy to Mandapeta PS where he was handed over to his mother.Soon thereafter, mediapersons gathered at the police station.

The boy said he knew the name of one of the kidnappers. The kidnappers gave him idlis and biscuits, he added.The East Godavari district SP said the police would speak to the boy later.



Further investigation would be done, he said and added that the culprits would be nabbed soon.