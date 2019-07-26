TDP stages walkout for ‘not allowing’ to speak in Andhra assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that they were not allowed to speak on the issue raised by them during the Question Hour, the TDP legislators staged a walk-out from the Assembly on Thursday even as Speaker Thammineni Sitaram announced the conclusion of the Question Hour and commencement of Zero Hour.



TDP MLA from Repalle Anagani Satya Prasad along with his party MLAs had posed a written question to the Chief Minister, seeking the details of the issues remained unresolved between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the measures taken by the State government to resolve the same.

With the Chief Minister not present in the House at that time, Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose explained that the government was trying to resolve all pending issues at the earliest and that the meetings between the Chief Ministers recently was a step in that direction.



He said the report on the status had been tabled in the House. TDP MLA Maddali Giridhar Rao observed that it appears that the Jagan government gifted them to the KCR Government reciprocating the ‘gifts’ received at the time of elections.



The comment drew objections from the treasury benches.