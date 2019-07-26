Two held, 26 tolas gold worth Rs 5 lakh recovered in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The Vedayapalem police on Thursday nabbed two persons and recovered 26 tolas of gold worth Rs 5 lakh from them. The arrested were identified as Gorrela Srinivasulu Reddy (30) and P Gavaskar (31).

Addressing the media at his chamber here, Nellore City DSP J Srinivasulu Reddy said Srinivasulu of Mallaiah Gunta in Kothur and Gavaskar of Chandramouli Nagar in city, were involved in seven chain-snatching offences.



“Seven cases were filed against the duo at Vedayapalem, Balaji Nagar and Dargamitta police stations. They committed offences at Ravindra Nagar, Chandrika Nagar, and on the NH under Balaji Nagar Police Station limits,” the DSP said. Reddy said the duo targeted lone women and snatched their chains.



The accused confessed to their offence during interrogation.