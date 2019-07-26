Vignan University seventh convocation on July 27 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vignan University Vice-Chancellor Dr MYS Prasad announced that the university is conducting its seventh convocation at Vadlamudi village under Chebrolu mandal in Guntur district on July 27.



Former programme director, Light Combat Aircraft and former V-C of Central University of Hyderabad Dr Kota Hari Narayana will present the degrees to students. Addressing a press conference on Vignan University campus here on Thursday, he said honorary doctorates would be presented to to Ilaya Raja, maestro of Indian Music, Dr Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale, cardiac surgeon, Apollo Hospitals and V Rajanna, senior vice-president, Global Head - Technology Business Unit.