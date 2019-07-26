Home States Andhra Pradesh

Water scarcity hits Kurnool Sona Masoori cultivation in Andhra Pradesh

Farmers yet to transplant saplings, yield likely to drop this year; deficit rain in Karnataka is affecting inflows into Tungabhadra river

Published: 26th July 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rainwater harvesting

Representational images

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: The dip in water level in KC Canal and Srisailam Reservoir Back Canal (SRBC) has hit the cultivation of world-famous Kurnool Sona Masoori rice. Normally, sowing operations commence in the first week of July, transplantation of sapling concludes before July-end and crop harvestation begins in November.

ALSO READ: Meet stresses on holistic approach to water crisis

If the water scarcity continues, Kurnool Sona Masoori (BPT 5204) would soon be in short supply, which is the most preferred variety of rice among consumers, mostly in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states, said K Sreeramulu a farmer from Muchhumarri in Nandikotkur mandal.
 

According to sources, the yield in Kharif crop is only 1.5 lakh metric tonnes this year as against 2.54 lakh metric tonnes last year due to water scarcity. Kurnool Sona Masoori rice is being cultivated at Nandyal, Allagadda, Srisailam and Nandikotkur.

A total of 2.65 lakh acres are being cultivated under the KC Canal ayacut and 1.6 lakh acres under the Srisailam Reservoir ayacut.

The water storage level in Sunkesula Reservoir, which is the main source of water to KC Canal, is just 0.006 tmc as against 1.200 tmcft of water. The storage level in Srisailam Reservoir is only 31.440 tmc of water as against 215.850 tmc ft.

Agriculture scientist

Dr. M Nagaraju Rao said that Kurnool Sona Masoori rice is a popular fine rice variety being cultivated in Rayalaseema, especially in Kurnool district, due to conducive atmosphere.

The rice being produced here is a favourite among many due to its slenderness and taste. It also received a certification from The International Research Centre.  

Agriculture Joint Director D Thakur Naik informed that in the last Kharif season, paddy was cultivated in 1.8 lakh hectares in the district. He said there was no decline in Sona Masoori rice production in the past 10 years.He appealed to the farmers to opt for alternative crops.

According to the sources in irrigation department, 24.900 tmc of water should be released (for Kharif and Rabi) every year through the KC Canal from the Sunkesula Reservoir, built across the Tungabhadra River.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh KC Canal Srisailam Reservoir Back Canal Kurnool Sona Masoori Rice
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp