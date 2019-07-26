YSR Horticulture University students on warpath

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The students of horticulture degree and diploma courses at Dr YSR Horticulture University staged a protest demanding filling of vacancies of Horticulture Extension Officers (HES) in Grama Secretariat with only the students of the university.

The students climbed Marketing Commissionerate at Guntur on Thursday evening and raised slogans.



The students recalled that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to fill vacancies with the university students during their agitation in 2018.

Hence, they demanded filling of vacancies with qualified students only.