285 incidents of attacks on TDP cadre after YSRC came to power, alleges TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

The incident in Home Minister’s native mandal proved his support to the anarchist forces, he alleged.

Published: 27th July 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that 285 incidents of attacks took place against TDP cadre and seven party workers were murdered after the YSRC came to power in the State, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said though the TDP served an adjournment motion to discuss the issue on the first day of the ongoing session of the Assembly, the government did not take it up. “Such an attitude of the State government is a testimony that the attacks are being carried out at the behest of the YSRC leaders,” Naidu alleged.  

Speaking to media persons at his residence in Undavalli on Friday, he said the TDP tried to take the issue to the notice of the House during a discussion on Home Department demands. But, the government ran away from the discussion without giving the TDP members a chance to speak, he said. “The government is stifling our voice in the House, forcing us to reveal the facts to people through press conferences every day. It shows the dwindling reputation of the Assembly,’’ Naidu averred.

Alleging that the government removed security to several TDP leaders, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government should take the responsibility if the leaders were attacked. Alleging that the YSRC followers were constructing a wall across a road at Ponugupadu in Phirangipuram Mandal, obstructing the movement of people, he said no steps were taken to remove it. The tahsildar, RDO  and court made it clear that construction was illegal. The incident in Home Minister’s native Mandal proved his support to the anarchist forces, he alleged.

