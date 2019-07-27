Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister confirms due instalment of farm loan waiver

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Question Hour on the 12th day of the budget session of the State Legislative Assembly was a smooth affair compared to other days.

To a question by TDP members on the pending debt redemption, Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu said 4th and 5th instalments of Rs 3,603 crore and 3,979 crore were pending. On the measures for clearing the dues, the minister said government was examining the matter.

When TDP legislators stressed on clearance of dues, Kannababu said the government was under no obligation to continue the promises made by the previous government. However, he added that the government was examining the matter in the interests of affected farmers.