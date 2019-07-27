Arrangements for first phase of Ongole District Selection Committee counselling on

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: After conducting the ‘District Selection Committee (DSC)-2018 Examination, now arrangements are being made for the first phase counselling for recruitment of School Assistants. Out of the total 285 vacancies, scrutiny of certificates was done for 52 eligible candidates from Friday. This will continue up to July 27 and already all selected candidates were informed through SMSes on their mobiles. They were instructed to upload their educational/ professional eligibility certificates through the State education web portal.

Scrutiny officials, appointed recently by the district Education department, have started their work at the old Zilla Parishad meeting hall on Friday. Meanwhile, the Education Department has uploaded the names of selected candidates on the ‘www.cse.ap.gov.in’ website for the candidates to download details.

Meanwhile, the Education department experts and some teacher union leaders have expressed their anguish as in their opinion, the changed roster points criteria may give rise to confusion and disputes between eligible women candidates as it replaced the OC (Gen) category with OC (Women) category in the initial phase of the roster points allocation.

According to the District Education department officials, in the phase, 52 School Assistant will be recruited (English- 4, Maths- 6, Biology- 14 and Social Studies- 28). “We have appointed a team of officials for the physical verification of selected SA candidates. Original certificates copies were already uploaded by the candidates to our website. This will be continued up to July 27,” Subba Rao, District Education Officer (DEO) said.