Bill to constitute judicial panel for tenders passed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As announced at his swearing-in ceremony by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRC government introduced the Andhra Pradesh Infrastructure (Though Judicial Preview) Bill - 2019 in the Assembly on Friday and it was passed after a debate.

Describing the Bill as a historic one, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Like never before to check corruption and promote transparency in the bidding process of infrastructure projects, a first step has been taken today. The bill will help get rid of the dubious distinction of Andhra Pradesh being number one in corruption in the country and set an example for other States to replicate it.”

The Chief Minister said the very building which houses the Legislative Assembly temporarily reeked of scam. The construction cost of the building was `10,000 per square foot, which shows to what extent the corruption happened during the previous regime.

Explaining the salient features of the Bill, Jagan said every project or tender worth Rs 100 crore and more will be sent to the preview of the judge heading the Judicial Commission. Public-Private Partnership projects will also come under its purview.

“Through the bill, we are asking the Chief Justice of the High Court of AP to appoint a judge, be it a sitting judge or a retired HC judge to head the commission. After receiving the tender, the judge will put it in the public domain for one week, during which anyone can raise objections and make suggestions. To assist the judge in technical aspects, a panel will be set up. If he wants to seek assistance from outside, it will be facilitated by the government,” he said.

After putting the tender in the public domain for seven days, the judge will review it and incorporate the suggestions, which he feels have substance. He will submit the tender to the government with suggestions. The entire process will take 15 days. Thereafter, the government will initiate the tender process, he added.

Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy moved the Bill, which was passed by the Assembly by voice vote. Interestingly, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu was not present in the House at the time of passage of the bill.

AP Lokayukta Act amended to end graft

Vijayawada: The State Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Bill to amend the AP Lokayukta Act, 1983. The amendment to the Act makes a provision to appoint a retired chief justice or a retired judge of High Court as Lokayukta. Expressing his dismay over the failure of the previous TDP regime to appoint Lokayukta, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said it resulted in lack of a system to ensure corruption-free administration in the State. Jagan said he takes pride for making amendment to the AP Lokayukta Act to end corruption in the State.