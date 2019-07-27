Eluru SP suspends Sub-Inspector for taking bribe from bookies

By Express News Service

ELURU: Superintendent of Police Navdeep Singh on Friday suspended sub-inspector of police Kalicharan on charges of collecting bribe from cricket bookies and misappropriating seized property.

The SP said that on a tip-off that cricket betting was taking place in a house, the SI, on June 6, along with his team, conducted a raid on a house at Dumpagadapa village in Akividu Mandal. He took into custody Endukuru Murali Krishnamraju for organising cricket betting. Based on the information provided by him, the SI took Gottumukkala Ganesh into custody and seized a TV, two cellular phones and a motorcycle.

Complaints were received against the SI on the misappropriation of property seized during the raid. The SP ordered an inquiry into the complaints and based on the inquiry report, the SP suspended the SI.

The SP warned of stringent action if any official indulges in such acts.