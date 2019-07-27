Heavy rains likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has warned of heavy rain in all Coastal districts of the State in the next 24 hours. On Friday, heavy rains lashed various parts of Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts.

According to the IMD report, a low-pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal. Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in the coastal district for the next three days, it said.

On Friday, heavy rains lashed all the 49 mandals of Krishna district and Vijayawada city received moderate rains. The State Disaster Management Authority has urged fishermen not to venture into the sea as gusty winds with a speed in the 45-50 kmph are likely to hit the coast.

Weather officials stated that the trend would continue with good monsoon rains until August 15.Due to the presence of active monsoon and low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, Krishna district will receive moderate rains with a thunderstorm in the next few days.

K Naga Ratna, weather forecasting officer at IMD, said, “There is a cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal, due to which the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh will receive moderate to heavy rains. For the next two days, the coastal region will receive 5-8 cm rainfall.”